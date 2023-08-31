Premier League teams are skarreling for some last-minute deals before the transfer window shuts at the end of the week.
Voor innie ‘ie koor are Manchester United, who are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea leftback Marc Cucurella and have apparently also made initial contact with Tottenham Hotspur over midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
United, who could unleash new striker Rasmus Hojlund in Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster against Arsenal, will be without defender Raphael Varane for a few weeks after he suffered an injury in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.
Manchester United will not advance on any other left back until they’re in talks for Marc Cucurella. Club confident to reach agreement with Chelsea 🔴![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023
Loan fee offered in excess of £2m not enough yet but United will insist in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/GgCZUTtw2p
The Gunners, meanwhile, have said no to Chelsea after an initial approach for playmaker Emile-Smith Rowe, but has agreed to let defender Nuno Tavares go on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest with an option to buy.
⚖️ Weighing up our options for Sunday...#MUFC || #PL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2023
Forest are reportedly also bidding for Leicester ace Wilfred Ndidi and are close to sealing a deal for Chelsea’s Callum-Hudon Odoi as they prepare to face the Blues on Saturday.