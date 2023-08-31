Voor innie ‘ie koor are Manchester United, who are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea leftback Marc Cucurella and have apparently also made initial contact with Tottenham Hotspur over midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Premier League teams are skarreling for some last-minute deals before the transfer window shuts at the end of the week.

United, who could unleash new striker Rasmus Hojlund in Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster against Arsenal, will be without defender Raphael Varane for a few weeks after he suffered an injury in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will not advance on any other left back until they’re in talks for Marc Cucurella. Club confident to reach agreement with Chelsea 🔴![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸



Loan fee offered in excess of £2m not enough yet but United will insist in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/GgCZUTtw2p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

The Gunners, meanwhile, have said no to Chelsea after an initial approach for playmaker Emile-Smith Rowe, but has agreed to let defender Nuno Tavares go on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest with an option to buy.

Forest are reportedly also bidding for Leicester ace Wilfred Ndidi and are close to sealing a deal for Chelsea’s Callum-Hudon Odoi as they prepare to face the Blues on Saturday.