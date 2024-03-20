Jake White’s manne face Dragons in a round 12 clash at Rodney Parade in Wales on Saturday at 9.35pm, before hitting the road to Dublin to battle Jacques Nienaber’s Irish giants at the RDS Arena.

Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee says his second-placed span is in a “lekker” space to tackle Dragons and Leinster on tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Two weeks ago, the Bulls kept themselves in the URC title hunt by klapping the Stormers 40-22 in Pretoria, with eight victories and three defeats going into the final seven rounds of the league stage.

Giving it everything 😤🏆 pic.twitter.com/RWcYAusgVr — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 18, 2024

They’re also on a four-match winning streak in all competitions and Coetzee says: “We’ve had a lekker two weeks to take in that big win against the Stormers but we used it as good preparation for this tour.

“Now it’s a new challenge, playing Dragons who are always dangerous, and Leinster, who will probably have their Six Nations players back.