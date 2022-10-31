The Bulls ran wild in the second half of their United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, klapping their visitors 40-27.
Scoring four tries to three, coach Jake White’s hosts led 16-10 at the break, before adding 24 points in the second 40.
The win lifted the Bulls above the Stormers on the log into third, having played one game more (seven), with the Sharks in midtable after playing just five games.
With the URC taking an international break now, the Bulls will return to action against the Ospreys on November 26, while the Sharks tackle Cardiff a day later.
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Ospreys 19 Connacht 22, Munster 14 Ulster 15, Dragons 47 Zebre 7, Lions 22 Stormers 31, Warriors 37 Benetton 0, Scarlets 5 Leinster 35, Cardiff 17 Edinburgh 25.
Bulls – Tries: Marcell Coetzee, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs and Jan-Hendrik Wessels; Conversions: Chris Smith (4); Penalties: Chris Smith (4).
Sharks – Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi; Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3); Penalties: Chamberlain (2).