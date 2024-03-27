Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is honger to get back to winning ways against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, but is skeptical about the condition of Athlone Stadium’s pitch. City will be back in action after a three-week break desperate to snap a five-match winless run in all competitions.

Tinkler’s manne are fifth in the PSL and 15 points off leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and three points above Chiefs in seventh. They have scalped the Soweto giants already this season a 1-0 victory in October. Rematch: Cape Town City v Amakhosi. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix And speaking to the media yesterday, Tinkler says: “Our start to the second half of the season hasn’t been great, but it’s a game against Chiefs and our players should be highly motivated.

“You can have two, three draws and lose a game and then suddenly they say, ‘hey you haven’t won in four games’. “So it’s important for us to get back to winning ways.” Meanwhile, the Capetonians have received a boost with the return of attacker Darwin Gonzalez from a knee injury.