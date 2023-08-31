Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler called for the PSL to introduce VAR after a dubious Orlando Pirates goal condemned his span to a 2-0 defeat. Trailing by an eighth-minute ripper from Zakhele Lephasa and City chasing Tuesday night’s game, Patrick Maswanganyi was awarded Bucs’ second in the 75th minute despite inconclusive evidence that the whole of the ball crossed the whole of the goalline.

The result left Tinkler benoud after a fourth straight defeat in all competitions this season, with the Citizens on six points and in 10th place on the log ahead of last night’s PSL action. ☠️ FT || @orlandopirates 2 - 0 @CapeTownCityFC



🥅 9' @Lepasazakhele

🥅 75' Maswanganyi



Speaking after the game, the fuming former Pirates coach says: "We would like to bring the technology into our game, because it does make a difference. "That goal shouldn't have been allowed.

“The ascendancy at that time in the game was with us and we lost after the goal because we went behind and the mindset changes. “So mistakes become costly mistakes, that referees and linesmen are making. “If we can bring in the technology to help, we should be doing that.”

Looking ahead to September ✊💙 pic.twitter.com/OKKYpKTeQp — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 30, 2023 While it may not help Tinkler now, South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said last month: “We have to introduce VAR, we have to as a country. “There are a number of issue… that we have discussed [with PSL chair Irvin Khoza] and we will continue discussing them.” Meanwhile, with City on a three-match goal drought in the league, Tinkler and his players have their work cut for them with the international break fast approaching.