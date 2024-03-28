Hooker Johan Grobbelaar is confident of the Bulls doing the “impossible” again and scalping Leinster tomorrow night in Dublin. Grobbelaar was part of the span that upset the Irish giants in the inaugural United Rugby Championship in 2021/22 at the RDS Arena, when Jake White’s manne held on for a 27-26 victory in the semifinals.

The Bulls were also the only team to beat Leinster in the group stages of the URC last season, with this week’s clash a tasty meeting between the top two teams and former Springbok coaches, White and Jacques Nienaber. Grobbelaar explains: “It’s not an easy task, but we have done it before. We believe we have a good chance. “Leinster are one of the best teams in Europe, so it’s not going to be easy.