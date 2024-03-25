Jake White’s Bulls klapped rock-bottom Dragons 31-10 at Rodney Parade on Saturday night to move into second place on the United Rugby Championship table. The Welsh hosts competed strongly, but the Bulls had too much power and klas to ensure a bonus-point victory that leaves them four points behind leaders Leinster.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Mpilo Gumede, Embrose Papier and Johan Grobbelaar scored the Bulle’s tries with Chris Smith converting all four and adding a penalty. FULL TIME 🏆⚡️#BackTheBulls@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/nJh7D82lV6 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 23, 2024 The Dragons responded with a Corey Baldwin touchdown that was converted by Will Reed, and a Cai Evans penalty, but it was not enough to prevent a 10th defeat in 12 league outings this season. Veteran Springbok fullback Willie Le Roux showed why he’s a two-time World Cup winner, as it was his kwaai skills which played a huge part in the best try of the night.