The Stormers are finally ready to unleash “one of the best tightheads in the world”, Frans Malherbe, on the Bulls in Saturday’s north-south derby in Pretoria at 5.05pm. According to Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani yesterday, Malherbe is one of four World Cup-winning Springboks set to return for the clash at Loftus Versfeld in the United Rugby Championship.

Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse and Deon Fourie have all featured for John Dobson’s manne this season, but Frans’ long-awaited return from a back injury is perfect timing, as the Stormers look to make it 8-0 versus the Bulls in the URC. Salmaan Moerat is thrilled to be back in action for the DHL Stormers and ready to go all-out for the business end of the season. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/7aWLTqaq0y — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 27, 2024 Stand-in No. 3 Neethling Fouche has earned a Bok alignment camp call-up in Malherbe’s absence, and on where both props fit in the mix for this weekend, Hlungwani says: “It’s a good problem to have. It is tough to leave out certain guys, lots of positions are highly competitive. “But we as the coaches at the end of the day want to select the guys who think will do the job this weekend.