Nou ‘n bul met ‘n seur poot, Cape-born loose-forward Nizaam Carr says there’ll be no love lost when he tackles the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 5.05pm. The Bulls and Stormers lock horns in another north-south derby, after a week’s break in the United Rugby Championship, with Jake White’s manne third on the log to the sixth-placed Capetonians.

Who’s taking it at Loftus? 🐂⛈️



🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/1SiDxHNUK5#BackTheBulls@Vodacom #urc pic.twitter.com/FAjRrm0yzh — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 26, 2024 Carr, who can play across the back row, made his early career inroads through the Western Province and Stormers ranks, and the five-Test Springbok admits it still takes getting used to facing his former span but he has a job to do. Nemo says: “For me, growing up in Cape Town, all you wanted to do was beat the Bulls; it doesn’t matter if you’ve lost in Super Rugby to the Chiefs or Waratahs, the one team you wanted to beat was the Bulls. From Grassroots to Greatness ⚡️@Vodacom #URC@URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/YDJ3qOsZnd — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 26, 2024 “Now being at the Bulls it’s very weird for me to switch like that, but this is my job and I love doing what I’m doing.

“I never understood what it was like on this side, and it’s no different – you want to beat the people down there in the south! “For me, it’s tough but it’s an encounter I enjoy and it brings the best out of me, and us as the Bulls. I’m going to go all in when I get the opportunity.” Back in the swing of things. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/CFZY5MiNOx — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 26, 2024 The Bulls are hoping to draw a full house to the game at Loftus, and they’ll need all the help they can get to snap a seven-game losing streak to John Dobson’s crew. Carr adds: “We can’t say it’s luck because they’ve beaten us seven times now but sometimes I feel it’s the bounce of the ball, where the momentum is shifting every time.