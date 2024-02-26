Players not invited to next week’s Springbok alignment camp in the Mother City musn’t be disheartened, they can still play for the national team this year.
Those were the encouraging words from Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus over the weekend after leaving out a number of players deemed good enough to make the squad for his first camp this year.
Erasmus named a squad of 43 players for the camp - excluding a whole host of players including the likes of Stormers stars Deon Fourie and No.8 Hacjivah Dayimani.
But after some fallout on social media and the media following his announcement, Erasmus tweeted on Friday: “Hi South Africa!! Hope 2024 is going well! Guys and Ladies just some info! Remember an alignment camp does not mean those are the only players who will play for the Springboks this year! Just like in the past there is a purpose for every camp! Have a lekka weekend!”
One player who will continue to test the coach’s word with his performances for the Bulls is experienced hooker Akker van der Merwe, 32.
With two Bulls hookers called up to the squad ahead of him, Van der Merwe was asked if he had any feedback from the national camp and tells Independent Media: “No. I could easily now fall into a hole and feel sorry for myself, and almost give up hope. But it is always better to keep working hard and strive to get there.
“It’s a good place for the Bulls to be as there are two hookers at the camp. It is massive for the Bulls to have guys at the camp – there are a lot of young guys, too. Then I just go and look at all the games and see where I can improve, because obviously then there is something I need to work on.”
Van der Merwe and his Stormers pals will be out to prove a point when they clash in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship north-south derby at Loftus Versfeld.
