Players not invited to next week’s Springbok alignment camp in the Mother City musn’t be disheartened, they can still play for the national team this year. Those were the encouraging words from Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus over the weekend after leaving out a number of players deemed good enough to make the squad for his first camp this year.

Erasmus named a squad of 43 players for the camp - excluding a whole host of players including the likes of Stormers stars Deon Fourie and No.8 Hacjivah Dayimani. Still a kans: Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock But after some fallout on social media and the media following his announcement, Erasmus tweeted on Friday: “Hi South Africa!! Hope 2024 is going well! Guys and Ladies just some info! Remember an alignment camp does not mean those are the only players who will play for the Springboks this year! Just like in the past there is a purpose for every camp! Have a lekka weekend!” One player who will continue to test the coach’s word with his performances for the Bulls is experienced hooker Akker van der Merwe, 32.