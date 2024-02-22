The Springboks will return to action for the first time since winning the World Cup last year when they tackle Wales at Twickenham on June 22.
The clash in London for the Qatar Airways Cup will serve as preparation for South Africa’s July home series, which starts two weeks later, and Rassie Erasmus’ first match back as Bok coach.
The match will mark a repeat of the Boks’ 2015 World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham, which South Africa won by 23-19.
The last time the Bokke crossed swords with Wales was in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff in August, when they earned a record 52-16 victory – surpassing their previous best of 22 points (34-12) against the Welsh Dragons in 2007.
It is the second year in a row the Boks will play a Test on neutral ground in London, after their heaviest win ever over the All Blacks with their 35-7 victory at a packed Twickers in their final World Cup warm-up in 2023, when they also lifted the Qatar Airways Cup.
The London Test will be followed by two Tests against Ireland in Pretoria (July 6) and Durban (July 13), and their first Test against Portugal a week later in Bloemfontein.
Wales will take on 2023 World Cup champions South Africa on English soil before heading down-under to face Australia in an exciting summer of Test rugby!
On making another trip to London, Erasmus says: “We are thrilled to return to Twickenham.
“We have very fond memories of the Test we played against the All Blacks at Twickenham. The atmosphere and occasion were truly remarkable, and we are expecting a very similar experience in June.”