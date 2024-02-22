The Springboks will return to action for the first time since winning the World Cup last year when they tackle Wales at Twickenham on June 22. The clash in London for the Qatar Airways Cup will serve as preparation for South Africa’s July home series, which starts two weeks later, and Rassie Erasmus’ first match back as Bok coach.

The match will mark a repeat of the Boks’ 2015 World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham, which South Africa won by 23-19. The #Springboks will kick the 2024 season off with a blockbuster clash against @WelshRugbyUnion at Twickenham - more here: https://t.co/dZj7ZQpWM1 💥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/jCDwRMS6V4 — Springboks (@Springboks) February 21, 2024 The last time the Bokke crossed swords with Wales was in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff in August, when they earned a record 52-16 victory – surpassing their previous best of 22 points (34-12) against the Welsh Dragons in 2007. It is the second year in a row the Boks will play a Test on neutral ground in London, after their heaviest win ever over the All Blacks with their 35-7 victory at a packed Twickers in their final World Cup warm-up in 2023, when they also lifted the Qatar Airways Cup.