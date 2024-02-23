Rassie Erasmus missed a strategic opportunity by not including the Stormers trio of Deon Fourie, Joseph Dweba, and Hacjivah Dayimani, along with Lions No. 8 Francke Horn and Bulls centre David Kriel in the first Springbok alignment of 2024. The Bok head coach will meet up with the new coaching staff and a 43-man squad innie Kaap from March 4, yet it looks like his mind is klaar made up on wie hy wil hê en wie hy nie wil hê in the green and gold nie, as plans for the world champions’ season and beyond.

Fourie’s remarkable journey from becoming the oldest Springbok debutant in 2022 to playing a pivotal role in the 2023 World Cup final demonstrates his experience and nous as a yster utility forward. Maverick: Hacjivah Dayimani. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Dismissing the 37-year-old Brannas solely on what looks to be based on his age overlooks his potential contributions in grooming the next generation of loosies, especially in breakdown skills. Dweba, with only six Test appearances, hasn’t had a fair run and could have been a valuable asset, particularly with Malcolm Marx injured.

While Dweba has faced lineout issues, giving him an opportunity in the camp would have allowed him to challenge and grow, especially considering the lack of Test exposure for the likes of Andre-Hugo Venter and Johan Grobbelaar. Sixteen uncapped players have been invited the first #Springboks alignment camp of 2024 in Cape Town next month - more here: https://t.co/fNYk9104OG 💥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/G4Etwg3Hye — Springboks (@Springboks) February 19, 2024 Dayimani’s exceptional form at No. 8 should not be overshadowed by his unconventional playing style. His unique approach could have added diversity to the Bok loose forward mix. Horn has excellent lineout skills and a high work-rate while Kriel, though not a moerse big No.12, offers elusive playmaking and try-scoring ability.