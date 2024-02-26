Unbeaten against Jake White’s Bulls, Willemse - who was once linked with a move to Pretoria - knows how significant this clash is and says they will give it their all to get a positive result.

DHL Stormers Head Coach John Dobson pays tribute to his Assistant Coaches Dawie Snyman, Rito Hlungwani and Norman Laker, who all bring something unique to the team environment. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/ePhm5e5EpP — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 23, 2024

Speaking to IOL, Willemse says: “It’s an honour playing in a north-south derby. This tradition has been coming on for years. Just to be part of it, and say you have taken part in one – whether it was at Newlands or it’s at the DHL Stadium, or Loftus – it will go down in history.

“In 40 years they will play back those tapes and my kids will be able to look at it. We just have to make sure we prepare well and work hard. We are looking forward to it.”

After Round 10 of the URC, the Stormers have won six of their games and lost four. They are currently in sixth place on the log - three places behind the Bulls, who have won seven of their matches to date.