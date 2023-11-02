The Springboks are back in the country and the gees is higher than ever after South Africa defended the Rugby World Cup in France over the weekend. As the only country to have won the William Webb Ellis trophy four times, after back-to-back triumphs, there is much to celebrate.

To commemorate the win, many of the national team players including captain Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman have gotten tattoos of the famous cup with the winning years - 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023. But it’s flyhalf Damian Willemse’s tattoo that has received the most attention. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gaz 👨![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@iamdamiangaza) For good reason! He had his tjappie inked on his butt cheek - and wasn’t shy to show it off.

The 25-year-old from Strand took to Instagram to show off his fresh tattoo. The Instagram reel, captioned “For All The Dogs… #BackToBack”, shows a close up of the tattoo on his hol before we get to see a Willemse beaming with excitement. Of course the ougat video drew lots of attention and left many drooling.

The clip found its way onto X where people are not shy to speak their mind. X user @sanelenkosix posted the video and it has already been viewed almost 6 million times. Along with a picture of Willemse hugging the Webb Ellis Cup, she tweeted: “Damian Willemse just had the Rugby World Cup trophy tattooed on his bum.”

X user @_Nwai commented: “he knows what he is doing. the whole country is in a frenzy.” “None of my thoughts are in the bible,” said @JenSainty. Obviously distracted by the video @arxhiiie said: “The way I struggled to focus reading this caption.”