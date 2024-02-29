The Blitzboks’ hopes of bouncing back to form at the LA Sevens this weekend suffered a blow with playmaker Ricardo Duarttee heading home.
James Murphy has linked up with Sandile Ncgobo’s manne in the USA as they prepare for the three-day tournament from Friday to Sunday.
Duarttee has returned to South Africa after last weekend’s ninth place finish in Vancouver due to personal reasons.
Murphy last played for the Blitzboks in Perth at the end of January, and the 28-year-old, who scored 75 points in 18 tournaments, said he is keen to contribute again.
He says: “The guys were a bit down after their performances in Canada last weekend, so I will provide some energy to the week and our effort here. These are my best friends away from home, so I know there will be no issues slotting right in.”
The Blitzboks are pooled with log leaders Argentina, Ireland and Spain and get their LA Sevens campaign under way at 5.38am on Saturday versus the Irish.
