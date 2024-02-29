James Murphy has linked up with Sandile Ncgobo’s manne in the USA as they prepare for the three-day tournament from Friday to Sunday.

The Blitzboks’ hopes of bouncing back to form at the LA Sevens this weekend suffered a blow with playmaker Ricardo Duarttee heading home.

Duarttee has returned to South Africa after last weekend’s ninth place finish in Vancouver due to personal reasons.

Back: James Murphy. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby/BackpagePix

Murphy last played for the Blitzboks in Perth at the end of January, and the 28-year-old, who scored 75 points in 18 tournaments, said he is keen to contribute again.

He says: “The guys were a bit down after their performances in Canada last weekend, so I will provide some energy to the week and our effort here. These are my best friends away from home, so I know there will be no issues slotting right in.”