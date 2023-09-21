Two rounds have been played in the Rugby World Cup in France to date and the picture of who’s who in the zoo is becoming clearer by the match. The biggest shock in the tournament to date is Fiji’s 22-15 win over Australia last week, blowing Pool C wide open.

So let’s recap and take stock to get you up to speed with the goings-on in France and also look at how things can change this weekend. V I T I 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇯![CDATA[]]>🫡 #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/eSbU5iN8x4 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) September 17, 2023 POOL A TEAM P W D L PD Pts

1 France 2 2 0 0 29 8 2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 54 5 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 44 5

4 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 -15 0 5 Namibia 2 0 0 2 -112 0 France should make it three in a row when they tackle Allister Coetzee’s winless Namibia in the only match on Thursday at 9pm.

That means Les Bleus will comfortably top the log after three matches, meaning it’s safe to assume that they will finish at the top of the standings in this pool with only a match against Italy to come. Now this column was written before Thursday night’s match between Italy and Uruguay. Assuming the former won that match, they would have overtaken the All Blacks, who have a bye this week, in the standings. 🧭 𝑫![CDATA[]]>𝒖 𝑵![CDATA[]]>𝒐![CDATA[]]>𝒓![CDATA[]]>𝒅 𝒂![CDATA[]]>𝒖 𝑺![CDATA[]]>𝒖![CDATA[]]>𝒅... jour de match à Marseille ! 🔥![CDATA[]]>🏟️



🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦 Nos Bleus affrontent la Namibie pour son 3ème match de poule dans cette #RWC2023 👊



⏰ 21h

📺 @France2tv #UnisPourUnRêve #FRAvNAM #XVdeFrance pic.twitter.com/W5nBKHZdbL — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) September 21, 2023 That scenario could set up a potentially tournament-ending match between the two sides next week.

Surely the Azzurri won’t spoil the All Blacks’ party next week, will they? POOL B TEAM P W D L PD Pts

1 Ireland 2 2 0 0 117 10 2 Springboks 2 2 0 0 91 9 3 Scotland 1 0 0 1 -15 0

4 Tonga 1 0 0 1 -43 0 5 Romania 2 0 0 2 -150 0 🔜![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#RWC2023 | #RSAvIRE | @Springboks pic.twitter.com/ZkmDVEcAnJ — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2023 The clash of clashes takes place this weekend, with our own defending champions the Springboks tackling the top-ranked side in the world, Ireland.

Up for grabs is probably top spot in the pool, with the winner facing the runner-up in Pool A. The men tasked with taking on the South Africa bomb squad...#RWC2023 | #RSAvIRE | @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/pDzJSX3tEa — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2023 Should Italy spring a World Cup surprise next week, the winner of this match could even face the Azzurri, and not the All Blacks, in the quarters. Yes, Tonga is still a threat to the Boks in their final match, while defeat for Ireland could set up a do-or-die clash with Scotland in their final round.

Starting strong ahead of a big week 💪#AsOne | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Bs9JF0lKmo — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 20, 2023 The Scots, who return to action this week after their opening week loss to SA, face Tonga on Sunday in what will be an interesting battle between the two winless underdogs. POOL C TEAM P W D L PD Pts

1 Wales 2 2 0 0 26 10 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 13 6 3 Fiji 2 1 0 1 1 6

4 Portugal 1 0 0 1 -20 0 5 Georgia 1 0 0 1 -20 0 Big week, big energy 🔋



🆚 Wales

🏟️ Parc Ol, Lyon

📆 Monday 25 September

⏰ 5am AEST#Wallabies #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/qLzw3R8ooF — Wallabies (@wallabies) September 21, 2023 All eyes will be on Wales versus Australia on Sunday at 9pm.

Victory for the Dragons in that clash could mean the end of the road for Australia in the pool stage, provided the Flying Fijians win their remaining matches against Georgia and Portugal. If coach Eddie Jones’s Wallabies win that one, the pool will be wide open once again. After their stunning win over the two-time champions Australia, Fiji have a bye this week, with winless Georgia and Portugal locking horns on Saturday at 2pm.

5 Georgia 1 0 0 1 -20 0 A BONUS-POINT victory for England over Chile on Saturday at 5.45pm will make it tough for them not qualify for the playoffs. It is the pool’s other match between Samoa and Argentina at 5.45pm on Friday that will have almal’s attention.

Team’s can’t afford two defeats in the group stages and following their loss to the Engelse in the opening round, going down to Samoa in this clash will be catastrophic for Argentina. Here's your team to face Chile on Saturday!🌹



KO: 16:45 BST | Tune in on ITV#ENGvCHI | #RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 21, 2023 WORLD CUP STAT ATTACK Players

Most points: George Ford (England, 41) Most tries: Bundee Aki (Ireland, 4) Most runs: Bundee Aki (Ireland, 39)

Most clean breaks: Bundee Aki (Ireland, 7) Most conversions: Johnny Sexton (Ireland, 11) Most offloads: Leicester Fainga’anuku (New Zealand, 5)

Most tackles: Jack Cornelsen (Japan, 35) Teams Most points: Ireland (141)

Most tries: Ireland (20) Most conversions: Ireland (19) Most offloads: Ireland (32)