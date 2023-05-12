Cape Town Spurs are out to make the Kaapse PSL nommer vol this weekend. Shaun Bartlett’s Urban Warriors can seal the NFD title on Sunday when they host AmaTuks in the 3pm finale of the season.

I’d love to see the Mother City’s fans pak the Athlone Stadium vol on Mother’s Day and make the ding ruk. With the backing of the crowd, the Warriors could finally be back amongst the elite after their bitter relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season. . @Devdondidit will be our MC for the final clash of the season this Sunday 14 May at Athlone Stadium. Dev will be bringing some great vibes so be sure to be part of the action. 🎉



#fillathlonestadium



#CapeTownSpurs

#MotsepeFoundationChampionship

#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/bXzN4gLjk5 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 9, 2023 They will join Cape Town City and Stellenbosch as the Cape’s representatives in the top flight, bringing the number to three for the first time since Ajax Cape Town, Vasco da Gama and Santos in the 2010/11 season.

Daai Ajax en Vasco dae are verby now, with those clubs in new guises as Spurs and Stellies. Spurs will be hoping that they can get the job done and sidestep the dreaded playoffs, with those kicking off this season on 28 May. The last time they contested the promotion mini-league was during the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Still flying under Ajax banner, they were top of the playoff standings by goal difference heading into their do-or-die showdown against the PSL’s 15th-place finishers Black Leopards. And while they had their kanse, then-coach Calvin Marlin’s manne lost 2-0 at the Rand Stadium. Anyway, that was it for Ajax and their Dutch connection, with Amsterdam’s European giants cutting ties with the Ikamva club.

It was a hewige pil to sluk for the club then. By then Ikamva and De Toekomst were already on the outs. But it was still a bitter blow to lose the Ajax influence. Mastermind: Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett It was a source of pride for the club that they had the Ajax methods that gave them arguably the best track record of producing and developing South African footballing talent. With that structure gone, they have had to go it alone.

But the signs are there that the Parow-based club are still growing their own – winning last year’s Bayhill and reaching the final this Easter weekend showed that they still live by the “No Youth, No Future” motto. #MotsepeFoundationChampionship Log Standings: pic.twitter.com/luTtTnQZ0O — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 9, 2023 Now they are on the threshold of the Promised Land. And they can say that they did it by standing on their own feet and not on the shoulders of giants. It’s going to be interesting to see if Spurs’ presence once again stirs up some bad blood between their owners – the Efstathiou brothers – and brother-in-law John Comitis, the City owner.