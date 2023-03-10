Is it too late to talk about Manchester United’s humiliation at Anfield? It hasn’t been seven days yet, so let’s look at it one more time before even Liverpool fans get dik of it.

What a weird game. The 7-0 scoreline between the two biggest names in English football has a freakish quality. But if you look at it more closely, it’s even more of an outlier. We’ve seen many huge scores in other big-name matchups.

There was United’s famous 8-2 slaughter of Arsenal. But there were pointers to that pak slae. "I think the most beautiful one was the second one."



Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ny3iTnJ3zw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 6, 2023 United were reigning champions and the match came two days before the early-season transfer deadline day with the Gunners forced to sell first-team stars Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy and Emmanuel Eboue in previously in the window. Arsenal also had Carl Jenkinson sent off, which was the case in United’s 6-1 loss to City later that season when Jonny Evans was sent off.

So the point here is that you usually lose by big scores if you’re the weaker team and play the game with a man down. It’s understandable, but no less painful. But Anfield seven days ago was different.

United came into this game as heavy favourites. Having lost just once in their previous 22 games and lifted the League Cup at Wembley, Erik ten Hag’s manne had their tails up. Desperate times: United coach Erik ten Hag Liverpool, on the other hand, were paaping. Struggling all season and shaky after losing a 2-0 lead at home before getting thrashed by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, I spoke to United and Reds fans to preview the game and Liverpool fans held little hope. They expected a bloodbath. But it was the other way around - as the Red Devils fell to their worst defeat in Prem history. Glazers holding out: fans face bad news After conceding six goals in the second half, it says more about the losers.

So what does it say about United? I don’t think they’re going to relapse to the team we saw under Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Jose Mourinho. They will have to be more focused if they are to chase down any more trophies this season, with the first of their two-legged Europa League last-16 clash against Real Betis on Thursday night their first big test.

Advantage: United! 👏#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2023 They have to go to Spain before they face Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 19. So this is a crucial time to reset their bearings. A bad run now will end their season prematurely. And after building up all of that confidence before the second-half whistle at Anfield, it could be another miserable time for the miserable Bruno Fernandes.