With the PSL honouring the league’s star performers on Thursday with their annual awards, we name the Kaap’s best in the west. Stellenbosch made a sensational run to the Nedbank Cup semifinals on the back of the tragic death of rising star Oshwin Andries, while Cape Town City made a little detour in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

And while it's not all been champagne football, the Western Cape still has stars to add a bietjie vonkel to any team in Mzansi. Here is my all-star combined XI from City and Stellies.



The virtual awards ceremony will be broadcasted LIVE on SS PSL channel 202 and SABC 1 on Sunday, 28 May 2023 at 20:00. GOALKEEPER - Darren Keet (Cape Town City)

Experienced Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Keet has been a calming influence in the Citizens’ backline, which at times this season has been prone to some howlers. An excellent shotstopper too, Keet conceded 23 goals in 26 league appearances this term. But he also managed 10 clean sheets between the posts. Another this weekend would go a long way in helping City claim a four-placed finish to the campaign.

LEFTBACK - Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch) Basadien has made a huge impact for since swopping the Maroon of Swallows for Stellies. Composure: Fawaaz Basadien A marauding fullback, the 26-year-old bombs up and down the left flank, adding pace to Steve Barker’s exciting attacking.

He also has a mean cross and is accurate with his deadball delivery. With those qualities, he should have more than two assists in his 24 games, but he makes this side loshande. RIGHTBACK - Thami Mkhize (CT City)

City’s Mr Reliable and inspirational leader. Once again, the 34-year-old veteran led by example. His endless running and willingness to get forward to help the attack has allowed PSL Golden Boot hopeful Khanyisa Mayo the space to cut inside more often. Plus, Mkhize has a goal and an assist of his own to boast after another exemplary campaign.

CENTREBACK - Taariq Fielies (CT City) In-form: Taariq Fielies After a shaky start in the Caf Champions League campaign, Fielies found his composure at the back for City again. Always brave enough to play out of the back, the 30-year-old has a happy knack of scoring when helping out at attacking set pieces.

With two assists - one for Mayo last weekend - and two goals this term, he contributed to some vital wins. His long-range strike against Swallows in February was out of the top drawer. CENTREBACK - Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch) Steve Barker keeps unearthing young gems in the Winelands and Makhanya is the latest find.

Thrown in the deep end amid an injury crisis at the back at just 18 years old, the now 19-year-old has matured into a trusted starter. His one goal and solid performances at the back, as Stellies went from relegation candidates at the turn of the year to Nedbank Cup semifinalists and on the verge of MTN8 qualification, also earned his first professional deal. DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER - Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch)

Marvel: Sibongiseni Mthethwa The Ox has been a physical presence at the heart of the Stellies team for 18 months now, and, in his first full season, has been key to Steve Barker’s team. Strong in the tackle and intelligent in reading the game, he has helped protect a defence that has sukkeled to find the right combination. But daai’s nie al nie. His vision to spring attacks and driving runs has also become a feature as Stellies have grown in confidence.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch) Adams has stepped up his game this season, with Barker trusting his homegrown 22-year-old with the armband in games too. On fire: Jayden Adams In 27 matches in the league, the schemer hasn’t produced huge numbers of goals and assist (one), but he is the man who keeps his side ticking over in the final third, allowing those around him to do the damage.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Junior Mendieta (Stellenbosch) The league’s most prolific playmaker, the Argentine is coveted big time by the Gauteng big boys. And it’s no wonder why. In 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has eight goals and as many assists for the Maroons.

Those 16 goals contributions are the most of any player in the PSL. Stellies will have a huge battle to keep him. ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Deano van Rooyen (Stellenbosch)

Stellies captain Van Rooyen made this XI as a midfielder even though his starting position on the pitch is as a right-sided fullback. Whether he is driving his team up that flank with ball or making himself available on the over or underlap, Van Rooyen is a constant threat. Born and bred innie Cloetesville, he is the symbol of this young team.

STRIKER - Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch) Who else? Rayners has been a sensation since returning to the Winelands from the wilderness at SuperSport.



Despite making five assists for Matsatsantsa as a bit-part player in the first half of the season, the 27-year-old exploded after his January deadline move. In his 13 league and cup appearances, he has banged in 16 goals (blanking in just three games), to lift the mood at the club. Unstoppable: Iqraam Rayners STRIKER - Khanyisa Mayo (Stellenbosch) City's star man, Mayo is attracting a lot of attention, as you'd expect from a player who is joint-top of the PSL goalscoring charts.

In his 13 league and cup appearances, he has banged in 16 goals (blanking in just three games), to lift the mood at the club. Unstoppable: Iqraam Rayners STRIKER - Khanyisa Mayo (Stellenbosch) City’s star man, Mayo is attracting a lot of attention, as you’d expect from a player who is joint-top of the PSL goalscoring charts.