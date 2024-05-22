Here we go, the 2023/24 Premiership season is coming to an end this weekend. There’s some good news, some okay news and some bad news.

Let’s start with good news, Stellenbosch, the Winelands’ new pride and joy. It’s been an extremely successful campaign for Stellies as a club overall. They’ve taken a major step towards being considered a contender with their first cup title secured and marking their name as the first to be written on the brand-spanking new Carling Knockout trophy.

Iqraam Rayners has been the brightest spark and should be in the conversation for a whole lot of awards in the league and cup tournament, making him a sure bet for the PSL Footballer Award. Top eight is vas: City’s Tinkler. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Coach Steve Barker has managed to get the best out of the striker who returned to Stellies after an unhappy spell at SuperSport United on the January deadline day last year. He’s hit the ground running since, finishing last year as one of the best players of the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

His 14 goals currently are a goal less than Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates in the league’s top scorer’s race, giving him another reason to give us one last show away at Richards Bay. Rayners has benefited from a truly solid crew in the likes of Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, Thabo Moloisane, Devin Titus, Antonio van Wyk, captain Deano van Rooyen and defensive stalwart Ismael Toure. They had the chance to secure CAF Champions League qualification last week had they beaten Mamelodi Sundowns at Danie Craven last week, but they lost 1-0.

Thankfully Orlando Pirates also lost 1-0 against TS Galaxy, giving Stellies another chance to achieve another historic milestone and also claim their highest finish in the league ever - second. Problematic fans: Kaizer Chiefs fans having words with the police. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix The okay news is coming out of Cape Town City, who are traveling to champions Sundowns, with very little to play for besides pride. MTN8 qualification and a guaranteed R800 000 bonus to kick-off the new campaign has been secured, thanks to last week’s fan-inspired 3-1 victory against Richards Bay.

And of course, the bad news is undoubtedly Cape Town Spurs’ relegation after only one season back in the top flight. It’s the last match Cape Town Spurs is going to play in the Premiership this season and all I’m hearing is complaints about is ticket prices! To get your hands on a ticket to watch this weekend’s finale against Kaizer Chiefs, you’re going to need to have at least R100 this weekend,

It’s indeed a crazy jump from the more regular R40 bracket we’re used to for regular Premiership matches. Hosting Chiefs is not Mickey Mouse things though, the stress is just a lot. Cape Town and Stellenbosch have also hiked their prices for their matches against Chiefs, so it’s a thing in the PSL whenever Chiefs comes to town.

Look, I’m also highly critical of the matchday experience at PSL matches. I’m of the view that it’s high time fans keep their money and most importantly make their point with silence and staying away. That’s how relationships work; if and when you feel under-appreciated, you have the choice to walk away and staying away.

The other party eventually gets the idea when you don’t call, text, email or send a DM. I’m also one raising my hand that the cost versus the experience doesn’t make sense at the moment. So how about trying things that way instead allowing yet another boardroom decision divide us as fans.

There’s expected damages that have to be calculated for when it comes to hosting Chiefs. And who’s to blame? The fans, nobody else but the very same people who claim they came to watch football. Why come all the way to the stadium with your problems and cause more problems just because you have problems?