The trophy-winning bug has bitten Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker and he has urged his manskap to get him more silverware. Having won the inaugural Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season, the Maroons get their kans to move a step closer to the Nedbank Cup when they host SuperSport United in tomorrow’s 3pm quarterfinal at the Danie Craven Stadium.

With Stellies finally breaking through last season’s semifinal ceiling, Barker is hoping his manne haven’t lost their hunger. He tells reporters: “We’ve been very competitive in the cup competitions of late. “And obviously having won a cup earlier this season gives the players that extra motivation and desire​.

“Once you get that initial success, there are either two responses: it can satisfy your desire to win a trophy or you want to win more. “I think the joy and the recognition and all the accolades that come with the win was a special time for the club​. All of that is driving us to get another trophy​. “SuperSport will be really tough. Our matches have been really tight, so I don’t expect it to be any different.”

COACH: Steve Barker Stellies are can stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 matches this weekend and in-form attacker Devin Titus says winning is all he knows now. He adds: “Winning is my mentality. Without winning I don’t think I would be the person I am. “If we win against SuperSport and I don’t score or assist, that’s fine, as long as we win​.”