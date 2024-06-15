Delft actress Abigail Human has starred in some well known soapies, but now she is letting her baby follow in her footsteps. At the age of just three months old, the infant will be starring in the Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei, and makes her television debut next week.

The mom of two, 27, from Delft South made her own TV debut in the first season of the Netflix original series, Blood and Water, in 2020 as an extra. Proud: Abygail Human. Picture: supplied She has since gone on to play on Suidooster and Arendsvlei, played one of the leading roles in a film called Love in the Hell, alongside Maurice Page. Now it is baby girl, Gia Gertze, who will be taking the spotlight as she landed her first role in the much-loved Arendsvlei, with her first episode airing on 18 June.

Aby says she also tried getting her 7-yea- old son in showbiz, but it was a miss. She laughs: “I took him for auditions for a series on Showmax and he told me that is not for him because it is too many ‘action and cut’.” “But I always wanted a girl who would follow in my footsteps and she was just in time for Arendsvlei.

“I said when she grows older, then she can decide if she wants to continue.” Aby says she got baby Gia on the show through her agent at Tern Agency and is actively searching for more roles. The proud mom adds: “At the time of the shooting, she was two months old, but she was so chilled on set and was the sweetest baby. She even did two scenes in one day.

“She was very well behaved and talking to everyone and was on point with the acting. “I was raised by a single mother and before I had my son, I was influenced very badly by gangsterism. “But when I had my child, I had to change my mindset and get a job. I worked in retail but acting and modelling has always been my passion.”