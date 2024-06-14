A man who has been waiting for 33 years to move into his home at the R57 million Belhar-Pentech Housing project is up against a disabled woman and eight others who hijacked the homes three years ago. This is as the City of Cape Town awaits an eviction application to be approved by the court, but judgement in the matter has been reserved.

Errol Martheze was one of the 340 mense who would have benefited from the housing scheme. This year, he is hopeful to move in as the City continues their fight for an eviction order that was filed over two years ago. Errol says: “For others to think that they can just move in, while we were all waiting for our homes [is sad].

Dream deferred: Owner Errol Martheze. Picture: facebook and supplied “Are you saying that everyone can do that in South Africa and take what is not yours? How much longer must we wait? It has been 33 years.” This week, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim were at the Western Cape High Court to support beneficiaries of the housing project who were left out in the cold after their completed apartments were hijacked. However, judgement in the matter has been reserved.

On 16 May 2021, the night before nine families were to receive the keys to their long-awaited new homes, invaders smashed the doors in and moved in, the City explained. The mayor’s office launched urgent eviction proceedings. The mayor said at court: “However, for two and a half years, court processes have been delayed several times by the unlawful occupants for various reasons, including last-minute changes to their legal counsel; failure to secure legal representation despite extensive notice; and most recently a lengthy delay due to their newly-appointed lawyer not being familiar with the case.

Dispute: Belhar-Pentech houses. Picture: supplied “Unlawful occupants further resisted the court’s instruction to talk to the City about their personal circumstances.” He said the invaders should not receive alternative accommodation in this matter: “The facts show the unlawful occupants will not be rendered homeless, and have the capacity to go back to their original homes. “We are further arguing that the unlawful occupants cannot be elevated above the many thousands on the waiting list for state-subsidised housing.”

Ward councillor Delmaine Cottee in Belhar argued that human rights came into play for the invaders as they were also entitled to accommodation. He says: “The courts also said the residents who are occupying these homes now must be given alternative housing. “They are prepared to move, but the city had earlier cited Blikkiesdorp as an option which they do not think is suitable.”