Hello my good football people… wow, another big weekend when are they not? But a few significant results which give my argument “City are gonna win the league” a proper run for whatever value it might be worth!

But why am I still convinced the Gunners aren’t true contenders? Watching them effortlessly taking Burnley apart at Turf Moor was embarrassing. Poor old Vincent Kompany held his head up, but you could feel the deep pain, the realisation that this will never be a job that pays the respect he deserves as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats. Arsenal really do look the business at the moment, but I still maintain, the quality in depth will play a major factor as we hit the deep end of the season. Elsewhere, Liverpool made easy work of a potentially dodgy trip to Brentford.

Respect: I played in a Media v Legends game in Athlone. Picture: supplied It’s hard to tell at this stage if the ‘injuries’ to Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were precautionary ahead of the weekend’s League Cup final against Chelsea? Jota did, however, appear to really struggle after his knee was slightly extended in the wrong direction. I think Jurgen Klopp’s side are the ones who’ll be pushing City to the finishing line, with Arsenal definite for third. Whatever happens, Mikel Arteta’s lot should win the ‘North London Bragging Right’s Trophy’. Loving Ange Postecoglou, but dropping out of the top four was always gonna happen, despite some crazy, exciting results over the season.

Chelsea ain’t winning anything this year, well, maybe a cup if we’re lucky, but you can see glimpses of what might be coming. I was so p!ssed off on Sunday reading fans calling for Mauricio Pochettino’s head? Got haters: Blues coach Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ok, subbing Nicolas Jackson and then Cole Palmer for Trevoh Chalobah on 70 minutes was a bit early and allowed City to pressure for too long, but otherwise the Blues were great value for at least a point.

Could have scored two, three, or four had the finishing been up to scratch. I was shocked by two players in particular, Axel Disasi (who I secretly call "Disaster") and Malo Gusto, who obviously has talent but has shown poor decision making relentlessly this season. They were f****ng outstanding… Gusto had Jeremy Doku so deep in his pocket, he needed GPS to find his way back to the game, while Disasi channelled his inner John Terry commanding the box.



City host Brentford tonight… be sure that Erling Haaland will score at least once towards a big number result, while Liverpool play Luton at Anfield tomorrow. Despite the close proximity to the final, I wouldn't bet against the 'Scousers' putting them to bed easily as well. Mind you, they were the better team against United on Sunday (after conceding two ridiculous early goals).



Then onto Sunday we go, at 5pm (SA time) kick-off live from Wembley. The cup has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years regarding its value. The bigger teams fielding stronger squads these days, but it's a second tier domestic trophy. Great to win (and it will do Pochettino a load of good if Chelsea pull it off) but I'm not counting on it by a long shot.

Couple of bits before I sign off… Weird news emerging last week that Wayne Rooney has held talks with 'Misfits Boxing' (who organize celeb type fights) and is considering stepping into the ring. There's no word on who his opponent might be, but either way, I hope he doesn't do it. Yes it'll pay him well, but following a disastrous stint at coaching (Birmingham City), it would really be a bit of a low one in my opinion.



