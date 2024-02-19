Rodri’s late goal salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday as the below-par champions narrowly avoided their first home loss in 15 months. Pep Guardiola’s team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC. Of their effort, Rodri says: “We weren’t great in the first half. We conceded another easy goal. We knew about their counter-attacks and fast players, but we have to defend the counter-attack better. “From there, it’s always more difficult to come back. “We [defended better] in the second half... more spirit, we wanted the ball and wanted to take risks. You have to be brave.” City’s decision to park in Chelsea's half proved costly as Nicolas Jackson’s deft flick began a counter-attack in the 42nd minute. He sent a perfect pass behind the defence to Raheem Sterling, who rounded City defender Kyle Walker and curled the ball past keeper Ederson to score against his former team.

🩵 1-1 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/pKmsTGp47y — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 17, 2024 After numerous near-misses that had the City fans holding their heads in frustration, Rodri equalised in the 83rd minute after Walker’s shot was blocked with a thunderous shot that deflected off Trevoh Chalobah into the net. Victory would have given City the chance to go top of the table when they host Brentford on Tuesday but the draw with Chelsea means they can climb no higher than second. Erling Haaland and City’s attack tested Chelsea’s backline with 31 shots to the visitors' nine, but only five were on target.