Chelsea’s poor Premier League campaign has left them 13 points off the final Champions League qualifying spot, but midfielder Enzo Fernandez reckons they can still make it.
Up against defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night at 7.30pm, Fernandez tells ESPN: “The victory at Crystal Palace [on Monday] is worth a lot to us. Last week we defeated Aston Villa in the FA Cup.
“We are changing our attitude above all, and obviously this victory gives us confidence for what follows ...
“Throughout the season, we’ve had ups and downs in the league and that is why we find ourselves a little far away of the first places.
“But there is a long way to go, we have trust in our work, in a new team, and day by day we are improving to be able to meet the objective, we want to play in the Champions League next year.”
Easier said than done, as the 10th placed team faces a City outfit in vuurwarm form.
And after winning a treble last season, star midfielder Phil Foden says they are as honger as ever to retain their titles.
Foden explains: “It was a question we were asking ourselves at the start of the season as well.
“We’re showing that we’re still determined and playing the same football as last year and still wanting to win all the games. Hopefully that continues and we don’t drop our level or form.
“We’re focused - we stick by each other and it's a pleasure to be a part of this team. I look around the dressing room and I still see the determination and hunger.”
City are two points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.
Voice Sports Team