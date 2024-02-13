Manchester City will not underestimate Danish club FC Copenhagen in their Champions League last 16 first-round clash at Parken Stadium tonight at 10pm. The two teams have locked horns twice before, with City winning the first encounter and their last one ending in a goalless draw.

For this reason, Pep Guardiola is not taking the game lightly, despite the tournament’s top scorer Erling Haaland (with five strikes) being back after long-term injury and firing again after scoring both goals against Everton last weekend. Set for duel: Pep Guardiola. Picture: Martin Rickett Boss Guardiola tells the team’s website ahead of tonight’s match: “They [Copenhagen] had a group against Bayern Munich, United, Galatasaray, one of the toughest groups and they went through. “We played two years ago and could not win there… From my experience, the first leg of the last 16 is always tricky. In my experience it’s always difficult except when we won 5-0 against Sporting Lisboa but we had five shots on target and scored five goals.

“Always it has been difficult and it will be [again].” He adds: “We won all the games in the Champions League and now we are there. “The team had the feeling, they still want it [the trophy they won last season]. As much they want it, it will be a problem for the opponents, that’s for sure.”

Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup, meanwhile, said of facing City when the draw was announced: “It is the most difficult draw possible. MAN ✈️ CPH



Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup, meanwhile, said of facing City when the draw was announced: "It is the most difficult draw possible. "Manchester City is a team that is perfect in their collective game and with great individualists. It is the world's best club team. "Having said those things, we also showed last year that it can be done with a good result at home against them, knowing that they got a red card.