Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and his new Burnley goal ace Lyle Foster are on a mission to end Pep Guardiola’s FA Cup treble dream on Saturday.
The Etihad Stadium will welcome back legend Kompany for a 7.45pm quarterfinal showdown, with the Cityzens in the Premier League title hunt and in hat for Friday’s Champions League last-eight draw.
But Championship-leading Clarets coach Kompany says his fired-up manne will be out make City’s treble dream go up in flames.
Ahead of their City test, the Belgian says of his cup and promotion-chasing side: “There are a lot of players who I think are on a mission…
“Every game, every training session, they want to show they have still got a point to prove. “And they know, that if they want to get to the high level, it is hard work.”
Bafana Bafana ace Foster scored his first goal since arriving in English football in January on Sunday and adds: “I think like I said we’re on a good trajectory and we’re doing well.
“We take it one game at a time and hopefully we can reach our objectives this season.”
Meanwhile, with the League Cup already in the Old Trafford trophy cabinet and having taken a 4-1 lead into Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 second leg with Real Betis, Manchester United are also in the hunt for a semifinal spot in the FA Cup.
They host Premier League rivals Fulham on Sunday 6.30pm in the final game of the weekend, after Sheffield United and Blackburn kick off at 2pm and Brighton host Grimsby at 4.15pm.
WEEKEND’S OTHER FA CUP QUARTERFINALS
Saturday: Man City v Burnley (7.45pm). Sunday: Sheffield United v Blackburn (2pm), Brighton v Grimsby (4.15pm).