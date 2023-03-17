Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and his new Burnley goal ace Lyle Foster are on a mission to end Pep Guardiola’s FA Cup treble dream on Saturday. The Etihad Stadium will welcome back legend Kompany for a 7.45pm quarterfinal showdown, with the Cityzens in the Premier League title hunt and in hat for Friday’s Champions League last-eight draw.

But Championship-leading Clarets coach Kompany says his fired-up manne will be out make City’s treble dream go up in flames. 🔵⚪🟡![CDATA[]]>🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZwVav5fNLz — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 16, 2023 Ahead of their City test, the Belgian says of his cup and promotion-chasing side: “There are a lot of players who I think are on a mission… “Every game, every training session, they want to show they have still got a point to prove. “And they know, that if they want to get to the high level, it is hard work.”

Ex-factor: Vincent Kompany Bafana Bafana ace Foster scored his first goal since arriving in English football in January on Sunday and adds: “I think like I said we’re on a good trajectory and we’re doing well. “We take it one game at a time and hopefully we can reach our objectives this season.” Meanwhile, with the League Cup already in the Old Trafford trophy cabinet and having taken a 4-1 lead into Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 second leg with Real Betis, Manchester United are also in the hunt for a semifinal spot in the FA Cup.