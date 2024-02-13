By Martyn Herman
Arsenal’s demolition of West Ham United did not surprise manager Mikel Arteta, who says he had a gut feeling his players would right recent wrongs against their London rivals.
The Gunners romped to a 6-0 victory on Sunday their biggest away win in the Premier League as they reminded Liverpool and Manchester City that they intend to play a big role in the title race.
It was sweet revenge for the 2-0 home defeat by the Hammers in December and a League Cup loss to David Moyes’ manne in November.
And Arteta says: “Time to beat West Ham; we all knew it.
“We all had it in our tummies and we knew it would be a tough match and we had to do certain things better in both boxes than we had in the previous match. We certainly did.”
Bukayo Saka, who scored his 50th goal from the penalty spot for the club, adds of the demotion: “We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored more.
“We smelled blood and went for the kill.”
