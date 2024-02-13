Arsenal’s demolition of West Ham United did not surprise manager Mikel Arteta, who says he had a gut feeling his players would right recent wrongs against their London rivals.

The Gunners romped to a 6-0 victory on Sunday their biggest away win in the Premier League as they reminded Liverpool and Manchester City that they intend to play a big role in the title race.

It was sweet revenge for the 2-0 home defeat by the Hammers in December and a League Cup loss to David Moyes’ manne in November.

Glad: Mikel Arteta. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

And Arteta says: “Time to beat West Ham; we all knew it.