Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool proves they have learned the lessons of last season's title collapse. Now two points behind the Reds on the log, Arteta says of their title challenge: “We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there.

“We’ve been really consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today. “We take it game by game. We have learned that from last season [when they let it slip towards the end]. Let’s try to make that happen.” He adds of the win over the Reds: “It was an extraordinary game. An incredible performance from the players and our people…