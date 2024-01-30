Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Monday strongly dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season. Social media erupted on Monday night with the news that the 41-year-old is being lined up as Xavi Hernandez’s replacement at the Camp Nou, after the current Barca boss announced his plan to step down at the close of the 2023/24 campaign.

Spanish publication Sport wrote that Arteta​ told his inner circle that he is reg to pak en waai, adding: “The good relationship that he maintains with the ownership of the London club would allow him to agree on a possible consensual exit once the season ends. “Mikel has already communicated this to his entourage, although at the moment maximum discretion is required while waiting to see how the final stretch of the competition develops.” READY TO GO: FC Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez. Picture: EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta Arteta says it’s not the case, explaining: “No. That’s totally fake news. What I read​ I don’t know where it’s coming from. I’m really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it’s coming from. “I think we have to be very careful when you talk, about personal things especially. I’m in the right place.” Asked why the story upset him, the Spaniard adds: “One is a consequence of the other. First of all I’m really cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things​.

When someone puts a statement about what we’ve done personally “Secondly, because I don’t think someone deserves to hear news like that. I’ve always said completely the opposite. That’s why I feel upset.” Instead of Barcelona, Arteta is focused on getting the Gunners back in the Premier League title race, with a trip to Nottingham Forest tonight at 10pm.