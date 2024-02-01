Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White wanted to rol each other when the final whistle blew to announce their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners a 2-0 lead, before Zinchenko was beaten in the air by a Forest player from a long ball which he then headed into the path of Taiwo Awonyi to make it 2-1 with one minute to play.

It was that goal that allegedly led to the bekgeveg on the pitch, which Mikel Arteta had to stop. Chill!: Oleksandr Zinchenko en Mikel Arteta. Picture: Mike Egerton The Gunners coach says of the incident: “I love it, they demand more from each other and they are not happy with the way they concede that and they are trying to resolve it. “It was a bit heated, but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger.

"That's pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way…" The Gunners next face Liverpool on Sunday.