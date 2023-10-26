Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus “changed their world” after his assist and goal in a 2-1 Champions League win at Sevilla.
The Brazilian striker laid on the opener for compatriot Gabriel Martinelli on the stroke of halftime with a sublime control and pass, before doubling the lead in the 53rd minute with a superb curler.
Sevilla hit back through Nemanja Gudelj five minutes later and Arsenal were forced to hang on for the win to top of Group B after three games without Jesus, who came off holding his hamstring with nine minutes to play.
Success in Seville 👊
Arteta says: “He came here for a reason; he changed our world.
“He’s brought so much belief and energy to the team.”
While Arteta says he is paaping over his hitman’s hamstring ahead of Sheffield United’s Premier League visit on Saturday, Jesus says he is okay.
💬 "To come here and to restrict them and control the game like we've done and to generate the situation that we've generated, big credit because it's very, very difficult to do that."
The boss praises our squad after winning in a tough atmosphere 👊
He tells TNT Sports: “I felt something. I did some tests with the physio, it looks not that big, but let’s see. I have a scan. I’m pretty sure it will be nothing.”