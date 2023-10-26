Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus “changed their world” after his assist and goal in a 2-1 Champions League win at Sevilla. The Brazilian striker laid on the opener for compatriot Gabriel Martinelli on the stroke of halftime with a sublime control and pass, before doubling the lead in the 53rd minute with a superb curler.

Sevilla hit back through Nemanja Gudelj five minutes later and Arsenal were forced to hang on for the win to top of Group B after three games without Jesus, who came off holding his hamstring with nine minutes to play. Success in Seville 👊



📺 Watch the full match replay of last night's 2-1 win 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 25, 2023 Arteta says: “He came here for a reason; he changed our world. “He’s brought so much belief and energy to the team.”