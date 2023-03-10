I love the “one-club man” legend in football. Last weekend we saw the double act of Liverpool and Manchester United rivals-turned-TV-pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville show just how much it means to give your all for a club.

These manne spent their entire careers - from youth level to retirement at one club. It’s a rare thing, with famous members of the one-club club - “Mr Arsenal” Tony Adams, AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, Carles Puyol of Barcelona and Roma hero Francesco Totti - often undoubtedly being revered as icons of their clubs TV pundits: former Manchester United player Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Here in Mzansi, Mamelodi Sundowns heroes Michael Manzini and Isaac Shai and Kaizer Chiefs stars Gerald Sibeko and Thabo Mooki are often cited.

But they played somewhere else in their youth - which made me rule out Manchester City academy star Ryan Giggs. Legend: Thabo Mooki Which brings me to Stellenbosch’s eie legend Deano van Rooyen. He might not be retired yet, but the 26-year-old rightback is club captain and their new record appearance maker with 115 caps. Whatever his future holds, he’ll always be synonymous with the Maroons, having played in their very first match - coming off the bench in a 3-1 defeat to Mthatha Bucks on 27 August 2016 .

Coach Steve Barker hailed his skipper after Sunday's 1-1 PSL draw with Sundowns, highlighting just what makes Van Rooyen so special.



Deano van Rooyen today becomes the club's record appearance holder.



Deano van Rooyen today becomes the club's record appearance holder. 1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ games and counting! He says: He's had a tough 18 months to two years with the loss of family members; both his parents, the late Oshwin [Andries] was his cousin, and recently he lost his grandmother as well. "When I arrived at Stellenbosch, Deano and [ex-Stellies forward and neef] Ashley du Preez would come to training from school as young kids.