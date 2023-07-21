Cristiano Ronaldo said this week that only the Premier League rivals the Saudi Pro League in quality.
Huh? Het die ou dan sunstroke?
Let’s be real. The Saudi league can attract all the over-30 star names they want with the kind of money you will sell your soul for, but until they start to produce players the European market wants, then it’s just a retirement league.
Cristiano Ronaldo: “They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now?”. ✨🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023
“I opened the way... and now all the players are coming here”. pic.twitter.com/4AkVayzxes
With Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson all going to the Gulf for one last payday, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the only players who look out of place there.
Anyway, I think Ronaldo got a bit carried away after he was asked to compare the Saudi league to the MLS, where his rival Lionel Messi has recently moved to with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
It felt like a final swipe at Messi as these manne put their feet up and enjoy some family time with their battles for big trophies behind them.
Their time in the spotlight is over.
With Ron, Benzema, World Cup winner Messi all lost to European football, we will likely see a new Ballon d’Or winner - whether it’s Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior or however.
And I doubt we’ll see any of these manne will take the golden route to the Middle East just yet.
They want to build a career, not retire.