Cristiano Ronaldo said this week that only the Premier League rivals the Saudi Pro League in quality.

Let’s be real. The Saudi league can attract all the over-30 star names they want with the kind of money you will sell your soul for, but until they start to produce players the European market wants, then it’s just a retirement league.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now?”. ✨🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦



“I opened the way... and now all the players are coming here”. pic.twitter.com/4AkVayzxes — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

With Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson all going to the Gulf for one last payday, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the only players who look out of place there.

Anyway, I think Ronaldo got a bit carried away after he was asked to compare the Saudi league to the MLS, where his rival Lionel Messi has recently moved to with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.