It certainly didn’t shock yours truly when Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Tuesday that he prefers a locally-based player to captain the national team. It obviously rules out incumbent Siya Kolisi, who plays his rugby for French club Racing 92.

And while I reckon Siya might still lead the Boks on occasion this year, I reckon Erasmus already has a plan in place as Kolisi’s successor. After all, he is the man with the plan. Looking at a possible Springbok starting team and then looking at locally-based players, the options are rather min. And if you consider that the new captain will have to lead the team at the 2027 World Cup, it becomes even trickier.

He would have learned a lot from Kolisi when the flanker played under Am’s leadership at the Sharks. I’m sure Kolisi gave him some pointers. Am currently leads the Sharks and was quoted by local media last year saying: “The opportunity to captain the Boks will be great...” Seen as a leader in the team, Am has the personality.

However, he will be 34 in 2027 - when the next World Cup comes around - and that is rather old for an “outside back”. Moreover, playing at outside centre means he will be far from the action to make quick decisions and therefore someone nader aan waar die ding ruk could be a better option. Still, I won’t be surprised if he’s the man to take the Springboks forward.

Honestly, I can still see him as a starter in 2027 and having led the Springboks on 13 occasions, he is not only in the midst of the action, but has the experience too. If things go according to plan over the next few seasons, Etzebeth will become the most-capped Springbok in history. He is currently third - eight Tests behind leader Victor Matfield (127 caps) and five behind second-placed Bryan Habana.

His quick temper could count against him, but his experience probably nullifies that - I reckon he’s clever enough to know when to lose his cool and when to remain calm. Ref trouble: Bongi Mbonambi. Picture: David Davies Bongi Mbonambi (SHARKS) Mbonambi, 33, has captained the Springboks twice before and will be in the running.

Unfortunately, I don’t think he is a guaranteed starter - with Malcolm Marx, in my books, being the best hooker in the world. Besides, I don’t think Bongi is a referee favourite after recently making the news for his swak treatment of Aimee Barrett-Theron. The skipper has to know how to butter up the officials, not rub them up the wrong way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frans Malherbe (@fmalherbs) Frans Malherbe (Stormers) Aa a Stormers captain and a Springbok starter with 69 Tests to his name, Malherbe will be discussed as a possible leader. I would, however, surprise me big time if he cracks the nod. Injury prone: Salmaan Moerat. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)

It’s hard to believe that Moerat is already 26 years old. It’s like I’m still waiting for the rookie to become the man we all expected him to become - the next Springbok captain. That was the label that followed the Junior Springbok leader for much of his senior career. But injury has derailed those plans and Moerat has not yet realised his full potential.

He should have been a strong option by now. But unfortunately I can’t say that with a straight face. Moerat firstly has to find his form consistently for the Stormers without injury and then outplay the other locks in the country. Once he’s ticked those boxes and earned his way into the Bok squad, he will be a serious contender.

But it’s a long way to go. Unless of course, Rassie backs him and sticks with him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Bulls (@blue_bulls_official) Ruan Nortjé (Bulls) Another left-field choice could be Bulls captain Ruan Nortje, who must also still play his way into the team first. Only on this list because he captains a local side.