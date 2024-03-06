Springbok yster Bongi Mbonambi has apologised to referee Aimee Barrett-Cohen after his swak behaviour towards her in last week’s Sharks defeat to the Lions. It followed his apparent rude exchange with the whistle-blower during the United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Skipper Mbonambi had some woorde to say to her about getting clarification on a penalty she had awarded against his span. Absolutely love this from referee Aimee Barrett-Theron. The way she commands respect from one of the most well known players in world rugby in Bongi Mbonambi is superb 👏 Aimee is a great referee who knows how to get captains to work with her! pic.twitter.com/ZJHurv8ng1 — Alex Lambe 🏉 (@RugbyLambo) March 3, 2024 When Barrett-Theron called both captains to explain the decision, the veteran hooker walked away while she was still talking. Barrett-Theron then called the double world champion back to clear the air and ask for mutual respect. She was praised for the manner in which she dealt with the situation, with the experienced No.2 widely criticised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sharks (@sharksrugby) And in a Sharks statement on Monday, Mbonambi says: "I am an all-in type of player and sometimes my emotions get the best of me. I have full respect for officials and the role they play within our sport. "It was never my intention to come across as rude or difficult. I apologised to the referee at half-time and meant absolutely no disrespect…"