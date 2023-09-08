A full day of practice and qualifying today will set up the grids for tomorrow’s world-class motor races.

This weekend Killarney is the place to be, and if they’ll let you sleep over (unlikely) you’ll get a Friday and Saturday full of Extreme Festival.

Entry is R100 for adults, R40 for scholars under 16 and free for kids under 12.

You know the drill, bring your umbrella, your skottel and cooler box and set up for the day, taking visits to the beer garden with live music.

Kiddies’ Korner keeps the laaities in one place while you get to move around and check out the action in the pits. Spin Outlaws will be hosting their Western Cape regionals on the Spin pitch on Saturday.