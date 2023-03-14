Q Hello Auntie, I’m a single sista in my late 20s, and I’m feeling the pressure to get hitched. But I don’t know if I’m ready for all of that yet, you know what I’m saying?
My family and friends are pushing me to find a man, but I feel like there’s still so much I want to do before I settle down. What's the vibe?
From Stressed Single Sista
A Meisie, you’re not alone, lots of ladies feel the pressure to settle down. It’s not just our old-school families and friends that pile on this vibe, it’s mos in all the movies and magazines as well.
But listen to Auntie’s pearls of wisdom: You should only make that call when you’re ready. Don’t let anyone else’s expectations force your hand.
If you want to put a ring on it, then do it, sis! If you don’t want to be tied down now, then so be it. When the right guy comes along, you’ll know it and feel it.
In the meantime, focus on you. Follow your passions, be free, and explore what you love. When you’re happy and fulfilled, you’ll attract the right guy naturally. Remember, it’s your life, and you should live it to the max.