Q Hello Auntie, I’m a single sista in my late 20s, and I’m feeling the pressure to get hitched. But I don’t know if I’m ready for all of that yet, you know what I’m saying? My family and friends are pushing me to find a man, but I feel like there’s still so much I want to do before I settle down. What's the vibe?

From Stressed Single Sista A Meisie, you’re not alone, lots of ladies feel the pressure to settle down. It’s not just our old-school families and friends that pile on this vibe, it’s mos in all the movies and magazines as well. But listen to Auntie’s pearls of wisdom: You should only make that call when you’re ready. Don’t let anyone else’s expectations force your hand.