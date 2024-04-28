A dominant performance from the Stormers knocked Leinster off the top of the United Rugby Championship following a 42-12 win in Cape Town on Saturday. Glasgow’s bonus-point win over Zebre Parma earlier in the day sees the Scottish side hold a four-point advantage at the summit with just three rounds to go.

The dominant South Africans earned a bonus-point victory after tries from Ben Loader, Salmaan Moerat, Herschel Jantjies, Willie Engelbrecht and Warrick Gelant, with flyhalf Manie Libbok converting four and adding three penalties for a personal haul of 17 points. Max Deegan and Rob Russell went over for tries for Leinster with Sam Prendergast adding a conversion. Sent him to the corner shop for some chips and coke. #STOvLEI #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/C8yvqah8Ij — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 27, 2024 After an error-strewn opening four minutes, it was the Stormers who were we first to take advantage when a loose pass from Cormac Foley was seized upon by Loader, who sprinted half the length of the field to touch down under the posts and Libbok sent over the simple conversion.

Libbok then extended the lead to 10-0 midway through the first half after Leinster were penalised for being offside at the ruck and another penalty 10 minutes before the interval stretched their advantage further. Libbok added a third penalty before the Stormers’ dominance told as they scored their second try of the evening with the clock in the red, as Moerat burrowed his way over from a penalty advantage and Libbok’s conversion made it 23-0 at the break. The Stormers picked up from where they left off immediately after the restart. Jantjies picked the ball up from a ruck and darted between some lacklustre Leinster cover tackling to run unopposed to the line.