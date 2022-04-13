Q Hi there Auntie, can you give some wisdom about the situation I am in, please?

Since the droogte a few years back, I’ve tried like everyone to save as much water as I can, even though we’re looking OK this year.

One of the things I do is not to flush the toilet unless it’s necessary. It’s gotten to be a total habit, and during lockdown with just me in the house, I went all in and only flushed when it’s a number two.

I’m back in the office now, and it’s just me and the boss.

Auntie, I know I’ve used the loo a lot and not flushed.

Should I apologise to her and explain the situation, or never mention it again? Should I now start flushing all the time?

From Ms Mellow Yellow

A My girl, Auntie loves that you are still so water wys! We really need more people to be environmentally conscious, not just during the tough times, but every day of every year.

Now about your work situation, don’t worry about it. You just keep doing you. It’s a bietjie pee in a toilet.

If the water in the loo is getting gross and it’s stinky, then flush. But if you just had a quick wee and it’s not too bad, let it mellow.

And don’t go talking to your boss about this. Auntie is sure that if it were a problem, she would have said something, sent an email, or put a sign up in the toilet that says to flush every time. Moetie stressie!

