Police have denied that they have arrested another person in the mysterious disappearance of Joshlin Smith. On Wednesday evening, Saldanha Bay residents said cops were busy raiding a house in Middelpos, Diazville where the 6-year-old went missing.

Her mother Racquel Kelly and three others have since been arrested in connection with her disappearance. The Grade 1 pupil at Diazville Primary School went missing on February 19, while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend Jacquin Appollis. Local councillor Vernon Vraagom said on Wednesday night: “I was informed that SAPS raided the sangoma’s house next to the undertaker’s house. They also took the undertaker's wife in and at the moment we don’t know why.”

Informed: Vernon Vraagom. Picture: Leon Lestrade This comes just days before Smith, Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard are due to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court for kidnapping and human trafficking. Rumour had it that Joshlin was sold off to a sangoma for R20 000. According to the State, Lombaard has confessed but her confession has not been made public yet.

The State previously told the court there was still a number of outstanding documents outstanding, such as cell phone data and witness statements. On 15 April a search was conducted after a woman who claimed to have been in jail with Kelly in Pollsmoor prison said she was informed about where the child was. In the same week another person came forward and said they saw Appollis and his friend Van Rhyn put a bag in a drain near Diazville High School the night Joshlin disappeared. Shortly after that, the drain overflowed and that is where bloody clothes were found the second time.