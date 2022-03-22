With South Africa experiencing its highest levels of unemployment ever, just getting a job interview these days is a big deal.

With so many people applying for the same job, having a good CV and putting your best foot forward in an interview could give you an added advantage.

Importance of a good CV

According to Andrea Coetzee, HR Director at National Debt Advisors, recruiters receive masses of CVs hourly: “The unfortunate part is that due to rising costs, it becomes difficult to respond to all candidates. Before a recruiter views 500 out of roughly 1000 CVs, most times a match has been found and the position is filled.

“It is therefore important for candidates to keep their personal information updated and reachable on their CVs, and use their CVs to showcase their strengths and qualities that will best ‘sell’ them. Keywords in the CV with a 90% match to the job description will stand out to recruiters, because it connects to what they are searching for.”

Coetzee goes on to say that candidates should ensure that they know as much of the company, and the job as possible: “Research the company and the industry. Recruiters appreciate when candidates make the effort.”

ACT: Research the company

Here are some tips for job interviews:

Don’t be late: If you are travelling by public transport, make sure you take into account the time it takes for taxis to fill up. With trains running late, and services often being suspended at short notice, avoid using train services on the day of the interview if possible. Buses are the most reliable means of public transport these days.

Know the name of the person who contacted you and who you are going to see: Make sure that you know who to ask for when you arrive for the interview. If you are contacted by telephone, ask the name of who is calling you, write down the day and the time. Take that information with you to the interview, in case there is confusion when you arrive.

Don’t look at your phone, or even worse – answer it! These days we are so attached to our phones, one would swear it was an extra limb! Often, we look at our social media apps and notifications more out of habit than anything else. We just can’t help ourselves. I would therefore suggest that you turn off your phone completely during an interview, to avoid being distracted and seeming utterly disrespectful.

Be prepared to answer the most common and frequently asked questions in an interview that you should be prepared to answer. This may include (but not be limited to) the following questions:

Tell us about yourself?

What are you looking for in a job?

Why do you want to work here?

What can you do for us that someone else can’t?

What do you see as your greatest strength and weakness?

Where do you see yourself in 1, 5 and 10 years time?

(Depending on the position offered) How strong are you working in a team and/or on your own?

Tell us about how you have handled work conflict in the past.

When were you happiest in your career?

What are your salary expectations?

Prepare questions for the interviewer: Employers appreciate it when you ask questions relating to the company and position.

It’s always good to ask questions that are well-informed and specific to the things that your interviewer has been discussing with you.

When they answer your questions, take notes.

It shows that you are interested in the answers.

VASBYT: Do not give up hope while you are searching for employment

Here are some questions you may want to consider asking during your interview:

What are the daily responsibilities and expectations for this position?

What type of character traits would be best suited to this position?

Is the position part of a team?

If so, what is the size of the team – and with which other departments would the team be interacting with?

What are some of the challenges that someone in this position might face?

How often would the performance of the person in this position be reviewed?

What are the growth opportunities for this position

Don’t ramble and fidget: Do whatever you need to, to calm yourself before you go into an interview. Don’t let nerves get the better of you.

Be confident, but not arrogant: Discuss your skills and accomplishments relative to the position and company, in a straightforward, non-boastful manner.

Never lie: If you lie about your education, experience or skills, you jeopardise much more than a single interview. Rather be honest in saying you don’t know how to do something, and tell them that you are willing to learn.

Dress appropriately: Rather over-dress than under-dress, and keep it professional. It always sits well with an employer that you made an effort for your interview.

I know it can be disheartening when your job applications are constantly unsuccessful.

I am asking you to please keep the faith, and make use of the information above. I pray that it soon leads to success.

[email protected]