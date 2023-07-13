When the Springboks named their side to face Australia at Loftus Versfeld last week, I didn’t once think they went in with a B-team. In fact, I liked the look of the team. I even thought that that match-23 featured the form players in South Africa.

At openside flanker Marco van Staden proved that playing with an out-and-out fetcher in this position still has a place in the Bok game plan. I was happy with his selection, as well as his performance on the day. On the wing, Kurt-Lee Arendse just gives the team a little more than Makazole Mapimpi.

Both are good finishers, but in my books, Arendse is just a better “baller”. At flyhalf Manie Libbok was the only real option with Handre Pollard out injured. And his distribution in the match was top notch. So when that team was announced last week, I didn’t really have a single question mark. Also thought Cobus Reinach deserved a shot in the No.9 jersey to see what he could do from the start.

Perpignan-bound Stormers lock Marvin Orie and his partner Jean Kleyn were probably the only “second-choice” players in the squad. Yet, they were two of the best players in the 43-12 mauling of the Wallabies game. So to the team that will face New Zealand this week... let’s see if it’s an upgrade or downgrade.

Starting with the back three, Cheslin Kolbe is an upgrade on Canan Moodie at right wing, while Mapimpi is a downgrade on Arendse. That balances it out nicely. In the midfield, I call it even with Lukhanyo Am still in his No.13 jersey, while Damian de Allende needs a big one against the All Blacks to cement his place in the No.12 jersey after Andre Esterhuizen FINALLY proved his undoubted talent with a good showing in the Green and Gold. HAAL UIT: Bok Damian de Allende. Picture: BackpagePix At flyhalf, Willemse has to be seen as a downgrade on Libbok and that’s simply because the latter has played flyhalf all season long, while the former played fullback for the Stormers.

Willemse has matured a lot over the last two seasons or so and I doubt whether he’ll have that much difficulty adjusting. But running the show at 10 at international level against the All Blacks while not playing in this position for a hele jaar is a big ask. Then there’s Faf de Klerk who lost his spot to Jaden Hendrikse last season. Yes, he is an upgrade on Cobus Reinach and will be forced to drive the game from No.9 this week because he’s playing with a 10 who hasn’t played pivot for a year.

Don’t get mad at Faf for kicking a lot more than the nines did last week, it will be his job to take some pressure off Willemse. That means we’re even in the backline. Up front, the Springboks loose-trio of last week, in my books, instilled more fear on paper. Duane Vermeulen proved that he is still the mighty Thor, “jackal” Van Staden was already mentioned, while Pieter-Steph du Toit got better as the game progressed. Man just kept on shifting gears.

Are Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith a better combination? WYS JOU SOUS: Franco Mostert. Picture: EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT My pre-match answer would be no. And they have to convince me otherwise. In the second row, Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth are the first-choice lock combination, while the front three remained the same.

Let me emphasise again – the Aussie side WAS NOT the Boks’ B team. And it’s up to the likes of Mapimpi, De Allende, De Klerk, Wiese, Smith and Mostert to prove me wrong. New Zealand Boks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 ukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.