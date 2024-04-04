With more than four fires occurring over the Easter weekend, the guys in green once again came to the rescue. The Gift of the Givers assisted hundreds of families who were affected by the blazes.

Project manager for Gift of the Givers Ali Sablay says: “We had to simultaneously assist all four fire sites with hot meals, sanitary packs, blankets and other aid essentials. "We know with the reopening of schools (this week) and the clothes the kids lost over the weekend means that we needed to assist them in having new school uniforms, stationary, school bags and other necessary essentials.” I just have to say that I have the utmost respect for this organisation who is constantly visible no matter where humanity needs them.

I was privileged enough to work the streets with this team of extraordinary human beings during this month of Ramadaan and all I can say is wow; it was an experience that awakened every emotion in me. Seeing children with rare illnesses, seeing parents lose their homes, watching the homeless eat and feeding the elderly, and that was just the half of it. With Ramadaan coming to an end next week, the Lent period finished and the celebrations of Easter weekend all in the past for 2024, let us not lose sight of those who need us most.