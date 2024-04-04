As Mfuleni residents are trying to rebuild their lives after a devastating fire which left two people dead and hundreds homeless, members of the Anglican church along with the Gift of the Givers visited the site on Wednesday. The fire in the Covid-19 informal settlement happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The blaze was allegedly started by a jealous woman who was fighting with her boyfriend after he left with another woman. On Wednesday morning Archbishop Thabo Makgoba walked around the area speaking to the affected residents and trying to understand the impact of the fire. Comfort: Makgoba holds Mveku’s hand. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The destitute people said they have nothing to wear, eat or rebuild their homes with.

Many are sleeping in a local hall but say they wake up very early every day to go and guard their empty plots. Archbishop Makgoba said they have teamed up with the Gift of the Givers (GTOG) and will approach the relevant government departments to assist people. “The people have lost everything, somebody even said they have lost hope, their shack burnt when they were away in church.

“I hope Home Affairs will be here for their documentation like the IDs and process them quickly. Some would like their Sassa grants processed because they don’t have food, their groceries burned. “The Gift of the Givers have been excellent as always, they have been feeding the people and getting other resources for them and ensured that they (children) are placed in different schools.” GTOG project coordinator Ali Sablay said their main concern is that they don’t have enough food to keep on assisting people over the next few months.