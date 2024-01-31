More than 100 people in Overcome Heights were displaced after a man allegedly started a fire to burn copper. Hartseer residents were trying to rebuild their homes yesterday after 44 shacks were destroyed by the inferno on Monday afternoon.

Resident Ashley Pretorius says he was not at home when his friend gained access and started the fire. Pretorius says: “I went to withdraw money and my children were at school, when I returned I saw there was a fire and that my shack was burned to the ground. I was told that my friend started the fire. “I went to look for him and his girlfriend said he was on the run. He has ruined things for me because now my neighbours are angry at me and they don’t want me to rebuild my home, and I have nowhere else to go.”

Resident William Lewis says he lost everything in the fire. Lewis says: “The person who started the fire didn’t think about us. We are now forced to use the old iron sheets to rebuild because the City [of Cape Town] doesn’t give out the starter kits.” Overcome Heights fire has destroyed 44 structures leaving approximately 120 people displaced. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Gift of the Givers conducted assessments in the area.

Project manager Ali Sablay says: “We will be assisting the affected families with hot meals, blankets, toiletry packs, baby care packs and mattresses. Our teams have been on the ground since last Monday in the Cape Winelands District, assisting the firefighters with energy bars and drinks. We have also assisted the displaced families with blankets, toiletry packs, water and bulk food.” City Disaster Risk Manager Charlotte Powell says other areas were also affected by fires. Powell says: “Initial indications are that approximately 40 structures were affected, leaving 150 displaced in Overcome Heights.