Hundreds of people filled Wale and Rose Street in Bo-Kaap for the annual mass iftar, coined “Boeka innie Bo-Kaap” on Saturday. During the annual event in the holy month of Ramadaan, Bo-Kaap residents host mense from all over to share in the fast-breaking meal on its colourful streets.

The community’s fervent support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for liberation resounded throughout the night, with numerous Palestinian flags adorning and shops, large posters and banners on display, and sobering and action-spurring speeches from several orators including Reverend Dr Allan Boesak, activist Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels and Palestinian journalist Mansour Shouman. Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson, Osman Shaboodien, says: “The boeka was born out of struggle for the heritage recognition of Bo-Kaap when the first street boeka was held by Bo-Kaap youth/Bo-Kaap Collective supported by the Bo-Kaap Civic and Mosques of Bo-Kaap. “It has now become an annual event attended by thousands of people far and near. The objective went beyond the breaking of fast, but to align Bo-Kaap support for the Palestinian struggle.”

Wale and Rose streets in Bo-Kaap were transformed into a massive dinner table as hundreds of people sat down for the annual “Boeka innie Bo-Kaap”, a mass street iftar. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Wale and Rose streets in Bo-Kaap were transformed into a massive dinner table as hundreds of people sat down for the annual “Boeka innie Bo-Kaap”, a mass street iftar. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis also stieked uit, but Sheikh Gabriels said they were still waiting for local government to condemn the genocide in Gaza. Citizen journalist Shouman has been reporting directly from Gaza since the start of the conflict in October last year, and is currently in Cape Town to raise awareness about the issue. Shouman warns: “Historically, Palestine and Jerusalem have been a peaceful area. It was only until the Zionists project came in, that you can see the genocide happening all across Palestine. Now, it is your turn to be careful here in Bo-Kaap. Be careful of gentrification.”