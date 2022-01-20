There was high drama at court on Wednesday where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack – wearing a salaah top – was denied bail, and the widow of top cop Charl Kinnear was accused of being behind his murder.

“The wife must tell the truth,” said murder accused Amaal Jantjies to Nicolette Kinnear, in front of a shocked Blue Downs Regional Court.

Jantjies appeared alongside Modack for the outcome of his bail application, which was denied after nearly nine months in jail.

The two along with Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Jannick Adonis and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer, Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, are facing an array of charges related to various incidents leading up to the death of AGU commander Kinnear, who was shot outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

KILLED: Top cop Charl Kinnear

According to the state’s case, Modack allegedly masterminded the murder and had plotted to bomb Kinnear’s home by hiring someone to throw a hand grenade at the property while his family was inside.

After spending several months in the mang, Modack, Cronje and Tabisher were denied bail by Magistrate Deon van der Spuy who said they had failed to prove their release would be in the interest of justice.

Standing in the dock wearing a long white top, Modack appeared unfazed by the judgement as he spoke to his lawyer and blew a kiss to his sister in the public gallery.

DENIED BAIL: Alleged underworld dik ding Nafiz Modack

Shortly after the judgement was delivered, Jantjies, wearing a pink T-shirt and new braids in the dock, stripped her moer and screamed: “Modack and Puppy [Tabisher] het niks met die te doen nie en julle wiet dit”.

Tabisher, who outed his own commander Major-General Andre Lincoln during the bail hearings, then questioned why senior police officers were not called to answer in court.

Tabisher, who is accused of conspiring with Jantjies to provide operational information to Modack, told the court that he was instructed by Lincoln and other senior officers to communicate with her and was given a police cellphone.

He said in court: “Die mense moet hier kom en die waarheid praat! Hulle weet hoekom ek nie bail kan kry nie.”

This sentiment was echoed by Jantjies who responded by saying that if Lincoln “told the truth, he would get his legs back” referring to a recent double amputation the top cop underwent.

As lawyers discussed possible new dates for the postponement of the case, Jantjies turned around to the public gallery to the Kinnear family, shouting: “The wife must tell the truth.”

Outside court, Nicolette told the media she was relieved her husband’s alleged killers would remain behind bars, adding that everyone involved should be held accountable.

Asked to clarify Jantjies’ comments, Nicolette said the family was upset over an allegation that surfaced on Facebook accusing her of killing her husband.

“She made an allegation and we all know Nafiz has a ‘Free Nafiz Modack’ page and on there are the allegations that I had my husband killed and that is what she was uttering in court. And I am not going to entertain it.”

The case was postponed to 28 February.

