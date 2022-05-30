Police have put up a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a wanted man. Police in the Western Cape are looking for alleged criminal Yanga Nyalara, 30, known in Khayelitsha Site C as “Bara”.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says numerous warrants have been issued against Bara. “The Western Cape Provincial Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to trace Yanga Endrey Nyalara, also known as Bara, who is wanted for a number of serious and violent crimes perpetrated in Khayelitsha and Cape Town as far back as 2016. “Warrants for his arrests have been issued, and Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744), Colonel Leon Hanana (082 522 2281), Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libala (082 411 2042) and Lieutenant Colonel Victor Norman Galant (082 469 1539) are eager to come in contact with any person who can shed light on Nyalara’s whereabouts.

SEARCH: Nyalara, 30. Picture supplied “There is a possibility that he could also be in the Eastern Cape, or other parts of the country. “Nyalara’s crime spree started in Cape Town during 2016 where he was involved in a business robbery, and he is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearms and illegal possession of ammunition which were committed between 2018 and 2022 in Khayelitsha. “Nyalara is also sought for a cash-in-transit robbery perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape during 2018.